LEWISTON — Walla Walla University headed to Lewis-Clark State College for a volleyball match, but ran into a tough Warrior attack and came home with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-2 loss on Tuesday night, Sept. 14.

The Warriors were able to limit the Wolves attack, registering 31 digs and holding the Wolves to less than 10 kills.

Walla Walla struggled with its attack, recording 20 attacking errors, while the Warriors registered only seven.

Six Warriors recorded four-plus kills to lead a balanced attack.

The Wolves were led by the trio of Gabrielle Browning (six kills), Anja Cole (four assists) and Alexandra Wiedemann (six digs).

Walla Walla (0-6 overall, 0-5 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play) next hosts the Evergreen State College Geoducks for a 2 p.m. match at Rogers Adventist School on Friday.

