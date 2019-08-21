SAN MARCOS, Calif. — The Walla Walla University volleyball program (still looking for its first match victory since Aug. 24, 2017 at New Hope Christian in Eugene) rallied its way out of a 2-0 deficit to force a tiebreaking set in out-of-conference action here at Saint Katherine on Tuesday.
But the Wolves ended up falling short as Saint Katherine handed them a 15-11 loss in the fifth set.
Coming off back-to-back winless seasons, WWU (0-2 record) had already opened 2019 at home in College Place back on Aug. 14 with a 3-0 loss to Lewis-Clark State.
Despite the latest loss, WWU had both Sarah Halversen and Jenn Bosler record personal highs in kills — Halversen with 12, Jenn Bosler seven.
Halversen also served a personal-best five aces as the Wolves totaled 15, the program’s most since 2014. Krista Schafer had three while Camiryn Rice, Gabrielle Browning and Bosler each notched two, and Sydney Teel added one.
The Wolves look to regroup as they head over to Riverside, Calif., for the the La Sierra Invitational today and tomorrow.
WWU starts the tournament against San Diego Christian College today at noon, and then the University of Antelope Valley at 6 p.m.
Thursday will see WWU take on host La Sierra at 10 a.m. followed by Life Pacific at 2 p.m.
WWU nearly snapped its long losing streak here, and dug itself out of a deep hole early on as Saint Katherine took the first two sets.
The Wolves had Saint Katherine on the brink of a loss in the opener, but the Firebirds tallied up seven unanswered points to pull off a 25-18 win.
Saint Katherine then carried momentum to a 25-13 victory in the second set.
With their backs against the wall, the Wolves responded.
The Wolves held a slim 13-11 lead in the third set before a four-point run enabled them to begin pulling away.
WWU held on for its first set victory of the season, 25-17.
The fourth set went back-and-forth through its opening stages with the Wolves managing a slim 10-7 lead, but that’s when they began to leave Saint Katherine in the dust.
Once the Wolves had put together a 7-3 run, Saint Katherine failed to catch up.
The fourth set would end on six unanswered WWU points, and a 25-14 victory evened things up to force a winner-take-all.
WWU jumped ahead in the tiebreaker with Rice serving her ace, but after a 3-0 Saint Katherine run, the Wolves would never lead again.
Saint Katherine upped its advantage to 13-7, but the Wolves refused to back down.
Four straight points pulled the Wolves back to within 13-11, but Saint Katherine scored the final two points off WWU errors to claim the set and the match.