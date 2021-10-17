COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's volleyball team dropped a pair of matches over the weekend, falling to College of Idaho in three sets on Friday afternoon, and to No. 13-ranked Eastern Oregon, also in three sets, on Saturday night.
On Friday, the Yotes won 25-8, 25-14, 25-21.
College of Idaho went on a 12-0 in the first-set victory, and rode a 13-2 run in the second set.
The Wolves played with the Yotes in the third set, sitting in an 18-all tie before College of Idaho went on a 7-3 run to take the set and match.
Gabrielle Browning led WWU with seven kills and 12 digs, Meherio Krainer dished 18 assists and came up with 16 digs, and Alex Wiedemann had 12 and two aces.
On Saturday night, the Mountaineers won 25-11, 25-14, 25-14.
The second set was the Wolves' best against Eastern Oregon, as WWU took a 13-10 lead before the Mountaineers went on an 11-0 run to take control.
In the third set, the Wolves built a 10-9 lead before a 15-1 EOU run to put the set out of reach.
Browning had seven kills and eight digs against the Mountaineers, Krainer had 12 assists and 10 digs, and Idalis Bedore had seven digs.
Walla Walla next hosts Lewis-Clark State at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
