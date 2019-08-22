RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Walla Walla University’s volleyball team lost in straight sets to both San Diego Christian College (25-10, 25-21 and 25-23) and then the University of Antelope Valley (25-17, 25-15, 25-17) in La Sierra Invitational opening-day action here on Wednesday.
Sarah Halversen finished the day with a team-high 14 kills for the Wolves (0-4 record), teammate Gabrielle Browning added 11, and captain Krista Schafer had 17 assists.
Looking to bounce back, the Wolves opened second day action this morning against host La Sierra at 10 a.m.
WWU wraps up its play at the tournament, and its road trip, this afternoon against Life Pacific University at 2 p.m.