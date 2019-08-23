RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Walla Walla University’s volleyball team came away with two more losses on the final day of the La Sierra Invitational here Thursday, keeping the Wolves winless after six matches a week into this season.
Invitational host La Sierra made short work of WWU, downing the Wolves in straight sets (25-11, 25-19 and 25-23).
Life Pacific then finished off WWU with another sweep (25-14, 25-14, 25-18).
Walla Walla Valley Academy alumn Gabrielle Browning tallied 12 kills on the day, and Krista Schafer (another former Knight) had 21 assists.
The Wolves (0-6 record) next will jump into Casacade Collegiate Conference action, starting at Oregon Tech, in Klamath Falls, on Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.