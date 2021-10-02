EUGENE — The Bushnell volleyball team swept Walla Walla University, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16, here on Friday afternoon, Oct. 1.
The Beacons (12-2, 10-2 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play) hit over .300 in the match and held Walla Walla to a minus-.103 hitting percentage, as the Wolves collected 12 kills, but had 18 attack errors.
Walla Walla (0-11, 0-10) walked away with the dig advantage, 25-24, led by a match-high seven from Carlee Smith.
Gabrielle Browning led the offense with four kills and two aces, and Smith also led the team with eight assists.
The Wolves are slated to play Corban in Salem, Ore., at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
