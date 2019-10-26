PORTLAND — The Walla Walla University volleyball team couldn't get anything going this Friday, as the Multnomah Lions downed the Wolves in straight sets, 25-17, 28-26, 25-22.
After starting the scoring in the first set, the Wolves couldn't keep up the intensity, as Multnomah responded by reeling off seven points, postmarked with five aces.
The two teams traded blows for a while, until the Wolves fired off a 7-1 run of their own, taking a 14-13 lead in the first set.
The Lions responded with a fury, though, scoring 12 of the last 15 points for the first set point.
The second set was an absolute dogfight from start to finish, as the Wolves jumped out to a 6-2 lead early, but two untimely errors and a pair of aces to follow knotted up the score.
Neither team could pull away from the other, as errors and aces piled up on both sides leading up to a 25-25 tie. At this point, the first to go two points up would take the set, and they traded kills until Idalis Bedore served up the final ace of the second set for the Lions.
The third set saw the Lions pull away from the get-go; 4-1 became 10-4, which became 17-8, and the match looked pretty much over for the Wolves.
However, if there's one thing we've learned about this year's Wolves, it's that they're not going to lie down and take a defeat; they will fight to the very last point.
The Wolves converted a 6-0 run to put them back within three, then took two of the next three points to trim the lead to two. And they didn't stop there. After the Lions took the initiative back, building the lead back to six, the Wolves scored five more to bring the set back to 23-22.
The Wolves would go no further, though, as the Lions notched their final two points to close out the match.
Sarah Halversen led the team with ten kills, with Caldora Blackburn adding another six.
Ka'iulani Chamberlain notched ten assists, with Anja Cole tacking on 5 more.
The Wolves return home this Thursday for Senior Night, and they will have a tough matchup with #10 Southern Oregon rolling into town. The match is slated for 7 p.m.