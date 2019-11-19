COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University’s Jaliyah Casem was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference Red Lion Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for her play from Nov. 10-16.
A 5-foot-4 freshman guard from Wailua, Hawaii, Casem helped WWU to its first-ever win against an NCAA D-III opponent, 69-51, over Lewis & Clark.
She had six steals — one off school record since the Wolves joined the CCC — and her 20 points were a season-high for the freshman.
Casem helped set the tone defensively, as the Wolves pressed the entire game, holding Lewis & Clark to 28-percent from the field and forcing them into 25 turnovers.