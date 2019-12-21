PORTLAND — The Walla Walla University women's basketball team fell behind early and came up short of overcoming a 15-point deficit against the Warner Pacific Knights on Friday, as the Knights held on for a 63-56 win.
Back at it here on Saturday, Kali Kruger hit a tie-breaking basket with five seconds left for a 66-64 Warner Pacific victory that completed its weekend sweep.
The Wolves (2-10 overall, 0-3 in conference play) will take the week off before traveling to Olympia on Jan. 3-4 for a conference two-game set with Evergreen State College (0-6, 0-3).
The Wolves took a while to get started here on Friday, going the first five minutes without scoring, while the Knights put up eleven points in the same span.
After that initial poor stretch, though, the Wolves fought the Knights tooth-and-nail, and slowly chipped away at the Knights' lead throughout the game, first pulling back within single digits at the half, then eating away at the Warner lead over the course of the second half.
The Wolves pulled back within two with two and a half minutes to play in the final period, but star freshman Jaliyah Casem had already fouled out.
With the Wolves' eligible roster of just seven to begin the game now down to six, they ran out of gas, and the Knights added a few points for insurance to close out the game.
Isabella Robles led the Wolves with 20 points on the night, while Jacqueline Saucedo added 16 more, and Casem tacked on 15.
Robles and Saucedo each grabbed seven rebounds, and Anissa Babitu collected five more.
Saucedo also racked up six steals throughout the night.
On Saturday, the Wolves nearly salvaged a weekend split.
Robles scored a game-high 21 points, Casem was next with 19, and Saucedo added 10.
WWU led the entire fourth quarter until Mya Kirzy tied things up for Warner Pacific on a couple of free-throws with 37 seconds left.
Saucedo missed a bid to take the lead back, and then Kruger hit the winner.