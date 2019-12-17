COLLEGE PLACE — The Walla Walla University women nearly pulled off a tremendous comeback win here on Monday.
Isabella Robles snapped a 49-49 tie barely a minute into the fourth quarter, scoring a layup to give WWU its first lead of the game in non-conference women's basketball action against Whitworth.
Looking to end their three-game losing skid, the Wolves continued fighting with Jacqueline Saucedo later tying things up at 56-56 on her layup with about five minutes to go.
But the Wolves missed their next six shots from the field, and Whitworth would hold them off in a 70-62 defeat.
Robles finished with a season-high 23 points for WWU (2-9 record), knocking down 4-for-7 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Paulina Quintana (12 points, nine rebounds, eight assists), and Jaliyah Casem (12 points and five rebounds) were the other Wolves to lead the offensive attack.
Walla Walla next will resume conference play on Friday in Portland at Warner Pacific University for the first of a two-game weekend series. Tip-off for the opener is scheduled for noon.
The Wolves rallied to make a fight of Monday's game against Whitworth.
WWU's leading scorer, Carolina Montes (16 poinnts per game), played only four minutes after landing awkwardly on her knee in the opening quarter.
Playing its third game in as many days, Whitworth did not look like a tred team, mounting an 18-8 lead after the opening quarter.
Though the Wolves would put together more offense in the second quarter, Whitworth took a 38-26 lead heading into intermission.
The Pirates converted 15 Wolves fouls into 11-for-16 shooting from the free-throw line to lead the way.
Defense fueled the Wolves to start the second half, as an 8-1 run got them right back into the game.
The Wolves continued chipping away at the Pirates lead, going on a 7-0 run in the last two minutes of the quarter to tie up the game at 49.
Robles then scored on a layup to give the Wolves their first lead of the game at 51-49.
The teams went back-and-forth before the Pirates found some breathing room after a 56-56 tie.
Whitworth put together a 5-0 run, taking advantage of the Wolves going scoreless for four minutes.
The Pirates went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the last minute to put the game on ice and win their third game in a row.
PIRATES 70, WOLVES 62
WHITWORTH (70) — McDeid 15, Morales 14, Abbott 12, Brandner 10, Gray 8, Smith 4, Winder 4, Cope 3.
WALLA WALLA (62) — Robles 23, Quintana 12, Casem 12, Saucedo 9, Stanyer 2, Zamora 2, Babitu 2.
Whitworth;21;17;11;21;—;70
WWU;8;18;23;13;—;62
3-point goals — Whitworth 4 (Morales 3), WWU 6 (Robles 4). Total fouls — Whitworth 21, WWU 29. Fouled out — WWU (Casem, Zamora. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Whitworth 39 (Gray7), WWU 33 (Quintana 9). Turnovers — Whitworth 11, WWU 9. Assists — Whitworth 9 (Morales 5), WWU 13 (Quintana 8).