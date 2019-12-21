PORTLAND — The Walla Walla University men's basketball team dropped its fourth consecutive on Friday to Warner Pacific, as their defense couldn't contain the Knights' shooters in a 93-71 humbling.
The Wolves would hold the Knights at bay for the first eight minutes, but it was uphill sledding for the Wolves the rest of the night.
A bad stretch of fouls and turnovers allowed Warner Pacific to build a commanding lead they would never relinquish. They would continue to build on those eight points they gained in those three possessions.
By halftime, the Knights had stretched the lead to eleven. Midway through the second half, the lead was thirteen, and it only continued to grow from there.
Freshman Ki'Andre Gaddy continued his breakout season with his sixth double-double on the year; a 15-point, 15-rebound performance with four assists to pair.
The star of the night for the Wolves, though, was junior wing Zayne Browning, who shot over 50 percent from the field and over 40 percent from beyond the arc en route to a game-high 25 points in just 26 minutes.
With this loss, the Wolves drop to 3-8 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. They will take a brief respite from conference play this week, as they will travel to Helena, MT for the Carroll Classic, a two-day non-conference event beginning on Friday.
On Saturday, Walla Walla looked to get a win before Christmas as they took on Warner Pacific and lost 73-61.
Walla Walla made the first couple of baskets of the game. Warner Pacific took almost three minutes to sink their first bucket. Walla Walla kept the game tight for about 10 minutes until Warner started to build up some momentum.
Walla Walla closed the gap slightly before the end of the first half as Warner led 40-34.
Warner came out with very good defense. They had troubles scoring themselves, but it took Walla Walla almost the entire first half of the final 20 minutes to score a bucket.
Warner led 61-38 with eight minutes left. Walla Walla started a comeback. In the next seven minutes, Walla Walla closed the gap to 10 points on a 19-6 run. Warner found the free throw line in the final minute to keep Walla Walla at bay.
Walla Walla University boys will be in action again on Friday as they go to Helena, Montana for the Carroll Classic at Carroll College. They will play Montana Tech on Friday with a 2 p.m. MountainTime and 1 p.m. Pacific Time.