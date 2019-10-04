COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University fell to Warner Pacific in straight sets 25-23, 21-25, 25-20, losing a closely contested Cascade Collegiate Conference match here at Windemuth Court on Thursday.
Sarah Halversen and Walla Walla Valley Academy graduate Gabrielle Browning each scored seven kills to lead WWU (1-15 overall, 0-9 in the league).
Browning also made four blocks), and fellow WWVA alumn Krista Schafer dished 15 assists, but the Wolves saw a familiar result.
Walla Walla looks to move on, hosting Multnomah on Sunday starting at 4 p.m.
WWU battled Warner Pacific on Thursday.
In the early stages of the opening set, the teams played even before the Wolves pulled ahead with an 8-0 run to take an 11-4 lead.
The teams battled back-and-forth for the next stage of the set, as the Wolves continued to hold onto their eight-point lead.
The Knights responded, however, reeling off an impressive 9-0 run to take their first lead since 4-3.
The Wolves answered and put another run together to take back the lead 18-15 before the Knights answered with a four-point run.
The Wolves sat in a nice spot, up 23-22, and were serving, but the Knights were able to stop the Wolves’ momentum and reeled off three straight points to claim set one.
Set two saw the Wolves start strong, putting the Knights in a hole early, but the Knights battled back and the teams played neck-and-neck with each holding a slim two-point lead or less as play went deeper.
Set three saw a similar theme as the second set, with no team holding a big lead.
It was not until a 7-1 run by the Knights gave the visiting team some breathing room at 14-8.
The Knights extended their lead, doubling up the Wolves 18-9.
The Wolves fought back and cut the Knights lead to five at 20-15.
The Knights were led by Audree Gormanson and Grace Buchanan, who each recorded a career-high 13 kills on the evening. Matalasi Laban notched 22 assists.