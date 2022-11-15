COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's women's basketball team hosted the Linfield Wildcats on Tuesday, Nov. 15, with the Wolves winning the game 65-44.
Linfield outscored Walla Walla 15-14 in the first quarter, but the Wolves did not let it get that close again, outscoring Linfield in the next three quarters.
Jaliyah Casem led WWU with 25 points and three assists, Chariah Daniels had a double-double for the night with 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Paulina Quintana had 16 points and four assists.
Linfield’s Gillyan Landis had 15 points and eight rebounds, with Wildcat Jordann Worthington putting up 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Wolves are back on the road and play in their first Cascade College Conference game of the 2022-23 season at Lewis-Clark State on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
