COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's women's basketball team lost to the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers on Saturday night, Dec. 31, 69-59.
The Wolves kept the game close all night, tying the score multiple times, and taking a lead in the first quarter.
Chariah Daniels, Jaliyah Casem, and Clara Campos all had 18 points apiece for the night.
Campos also led the night with seven rebounds, with Paulina Quintana led WWU with six assists.
On the Mounties end, Shaelie Burgess had a double-double for the evening with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Haley Robinett followed behind with 15 points and seven rebounds.
The Wolves are back on the road next weekend in Portland when they go up against the Multnomah Lions on Friday at noon.
