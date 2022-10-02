COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's volleyball team fell to the Bushnell Beacons in three sets on Saturday night, Oct. 1.
Wolves Gabrielle Browning and Sahara Browning both had nine kills for the night, with seven assists from Meherio Krainer and six assists from Anja Cole. Sahara Browning also had four digs in the match.
Bushnell's Shay Coons, Payton Jones and Brooke Silvernail all had seven kills for the match.
The Beacons' Callie Wilkins had 11 digs and Makenna Northern had 29 assists. Jessica Northcutt had an unstoppable serve with seven aces, and Callie Wilkins followed right behind with six.
The Wolves next host Oregon Tech at 2 p.m. on Friday.
