COLLEGE PLACE — The 2-0 hole Walla Walla University’s volleyball team fell into here on Tuesday proved too deep.
Though the Wolves rallied to nearly take the third set — having lost 16 in a row over the last three weeks — Eastern Oregon held them off to complete another sweep in their Cascade Collegiate Conference bout.
EOU took care of the Wolves in straight sets, 25-17, 25-12 and 25-23, as WWU lost its sixth match in a row.
The last WWU match victory came via forfeit by San Diego Christian College on Aug. 21, and the day before that, the Wolves won two sets in a 3-2 loss at the University of Saint Katherine.
Sarah Halversen score seven kills to lead WWU against Eastern Oregon, teammate Jenn Bosler hustled on seven digs, and Krista Schafer made nine assists.
EOU opened each of the first two sets with a long unanswered scoring run, and the Wolves never led until early in the third when back-to-back attack errors put them up 2-1.
WWU never led again, but Walla Walla Valley Academy alumn Gabrielle Browning served an ace to tie things up at 4-4.
Schafer, also a former WWVA Knight, soon assisted Camiryn Rice on a kill that made it 5-5.
The Wolves remained close as Bosler scored for a 6-6 game, and later Ka’iulani Chamberlai delivered a kill that made it 9-9.
EOU led the rest of the way — but with the Wolves close.
Eventually, Schafer fed Browning for a point that got them to within 24-22, and then an EOU error shrunk the difference to one.
But an EOU kill brought to match to an end.
The Wolves are back at it here tonight, hosting the College of Idaho starting at 7 p.m.