COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's men's soccer team fell to the Southern Oregon Raiders, 7-0, on Sunday, Oct. 9, afternoon.
The Wolves struggled in the first half against Southern Oregon’s offense, allowing five of their seven shots to score.
In the second half, Wolves goalie Diego Molina, and the rest of the WWU defense stepped up, denying the Raiders’ shots until the last few minutes of the game, when Gopala Sauer and Alan Gaytan scored the sixth and seventh goals of the match.
Molina had 14 saves in the match, while the Raiders’ Casey Ruvolo had four saves.
Gaytan had two of the Raiders’ goals of the match, followed by Brayan Millan, Sam Walker, Adrian Villegas, Tybalt Thornberry and Sauer, who all contributed to the score with one goal each.
The Wolves next play on Sunday when they host Carroll College.
