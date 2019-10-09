KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Walla Walla University men and women wrapped up their respective fall golf seasons here at the Running Y on Tuesday with a final round of the Oregon Tech Invitational.
WWU men finished the two-day, 36-hole tournament in fifth place out of six teams with a combined 628 that was 36 strokes behind victorious Oregon Tech.
The Wolves had started the final round only nine back of the lead.
Jamison Collins topped WWU men on the 7,055-yard course, finishing 15th in a field of 41, with a combined 153 that was 14 shots behind champion Pitluk Phanomchai of LaVerne University.
WWU then had Kevin Cummings tie for 16th place, only one stroke back of Collins, as both shot a 5-over par 77 on the second day.
Blake Johnson was the next WWU finisher, placing 26th with a 76-83; Bryson Collins was 33rd with an 83-82; Jack Stinson 35th with an 80-88; Derek Irvine 40th with an 80-94.
Meanwhile, WWU had Marisa Hagerty and Emily Davidson turn in a pair of 96s in the 14-player women’s tournament.
Hagerty ended up 12th with a combined 187 that was 37 shots behind Aerin Song of Oregon Tech atop the leaderboard.
For Davidson, her second-round score was an eight-strike improvment.