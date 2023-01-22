COLLEGE PLACE. — The Walla Walla University Wolves gained their first conference and season win of the 2022-23 season against the Evergreen State Geoducks on Saturday night, Jan. 21, 120-94.
The Wolves led by 14 points, 50-36, at halftime, and did not let up.
Andrew Vaughan came out hot after having an off game Friday afternoon, and led WWU with 19 points.
When asked how it felt to get their first win of the season, Vaughan said they played an “unselfish game” and recognized that it was a “team effort” with multiple players scoring double digits. To finish off his thoughts, “it was a beautiful thing (getting the team win) and was a lot of fun.”
More than half of the Wolves’ team scored over 10 points. Ethan Ford and Caleb Golden both had 15 points, followed by Esais Ford, who had 14 points and led the team with seven rebounds.
Jordyn Perez and Jalen Freeman both had six assists.
Coach Brandon Broome had some thoughts on their win tonight, pointing out that “We feel good to get a win, and we needed to win (which) is great,” Wolves coach Brandon Broome said.
He mentioned how hard the WWU players have been working, and what led to their win was “playing together and sharing the ball.”
For the Geoducks, Tyler Williford carried his team with a double-double, scoring 34 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Jayden Upshaw had 21 points and led his team with four assists.
The Wolves are on the road to face off with Eastern Oregon University at noon on Friday.
