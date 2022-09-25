COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's men's soccer team fell to Cascade Collegiate Conference foe Warner Pacific, 8-0, on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25.
The Wolves struggled to defend the Knights, who are ranked third in the CCC.
Warner Pacific came out strong, scoring a goal within the first five minutes of the game by Andrew Martinez.
Martinez had a hat trick, as well as Hunter Leach for the Knights. Hunter Leach also had an assist in the match, as well as Matias Castano and Juan Gudino.
Diego Molina had 10 saves in goal for Walla Walla.
Wolves sophomore Colebren Schoenleber had three shots during the game, one of them hitting the crossbar.
The Wolves are back on the road next weekend, at Northwest University on Friday and Evergreen State on Sunday.
