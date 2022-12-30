COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's men fell to The College of Idaho, 118-60, on the Wolves home court on Friday, Dec. 30.
The Yotes came out hot, scoring 10 points within the first two minutes of tip-off. Their momentum and control of the game never let up.
Drew Wyman and Samaje Morgan led with 16 points each, followed by Caden Handran who had 14 points and five assists.
Paul Wilson led with eight rebounds followed by Tyler Robinett and Jake O’Neil who had five rebounds apiece. Wilson also had two blocks for the afternoon.
On the Wolves' end, they struggled in finding their footing. Andrew Vaughan had the hot hand for the game with 20 points.
Within the first six minutes of the second half Vaughan dropped eight points back-to-back, which helped the Wolves find a rhythm.
Jose Mireles and Artur Borges both had 11 points for the afternoon for WWU, while Ethan Ford had five rebounds and five assists in the game, followed by Jordyn Perez, who had four assists and one block.
The Wolves next host Eastern Oregon at 9 p.m. on Saturday.
