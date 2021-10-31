COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University honored their men's soccer seniors at their last regular season match here on Sunday, Oct. 31, but the University of Providence spoiled the day with an 8-1 victory.
The Argos wasted little time getting on the board, scoring in the first five minutes, and added two more first-half goals and five in the second half.
The Argos put 20 shots on goal for the match, while the Wolves registered 11.
The Argos scored their three first-half goals in the first 10 minutes of the match.
Vinicius Silva recorded his first career goal for the Wolves in the 82nd minute.
Walla Walla goalie Diego Molina recorded double-digit saves, recording 10 on the afternoon.
The Wolves finish the season 1-12-1 overall, 1-11-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
