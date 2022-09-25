PORTLAND — Walla Walla University's volleyball team dropped a pair of Cascade Collegiate Conference matches here on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24.
On Friday, the Wolves fell to Warner Pacific in four sets, 21-25, 27-25, 26-24, 25-19.
Walla Walla's Sahara Browning had 25 kills, three aces and 11 digs, with Gabrielle Browning getting 15 kills, two blocks and 14 digs.
Anja Cole recorded three aces and dished 15 assists for the Wolves, and Meherio Krainer had three aces and 25 assists.
On Saturday night, Multnomah also handed WWU a 3-1 defeat, 25-13, 22-25, 25-22, 27-25.
In that match Gabrielle Browning had 18 digs and nine kills for Walla Walla, with Cole getting 15 digs and 17 assists.
The Wolves next host Corban on Friday and Bushnell on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.