COLLEGE PLACE — The Walla Walla University women's basketball team hosted Southern Oregon University in the second game of the series on Friday, but the Wolves had no answer for Southern Oregon's offense as Southern Oregon completed the sweep 70-58.
Walla Walla kept the game close in the first nine minutes of the game as they were down by a point until Southern Oregon went on a 6-2 run in the final minute of the quarter, brining them to lead 16-11 at the end of the quarter.
Both teams had a bad second quarter shooting. Southern Oregon shot 35% from the field and went 3-12 from behind the arch. Walla Walla shot 25% from the field and could not sink a shot from three point range.
Southern Oregon extended their lead to be ahead 37-21 after holding Walla Walla three points in the final four minutes of the half.
Southern Oregon grew their lead in the first five minutes of the third quarter to 19 points before Walla Walla looked like they were going to come back.
Walla Walla went on a 9-0 run with Carolina Montes scoring five of her game-high 22 points during the run.
Southern Oregon finished the quarter on a 7-2 run to bring their lead back out to 14 with a 5-37 scoreline.
Southern Oregon once again stretched out their lead to 19 points to start the quarter before Walla Walla clawed back within 11. Time ran out for Walla Walla as Southern Oregon saw out the game.
Walla Walla University girls start a three weekend away stretch next weekend as they go to The College of Idaho in Caldwell, Idaho. Their first game will be on Saturday, Jan. 18 with a 6 p.m. tip off.
Southern Oregon 70 Walla Walla University 50
SOUTHERN OREGON (70) — Harding 19, Raff 11, Iwami 10, Walk 7, Hinkey 6, Riddell 6, Honaker 5, Sparling 3, Allison 3
WALLA WALLA (58) — Montes 22, Saucedo 11, Robles 8, Casem 6, Quintana 6, Taylor 3, Stanyer 2
SOU;16;21;14;19;—;70
WWU;11;10;16;21;—;58
3-pt field goals — SOU 8 (Iwami 2, Harding 2), WWU 7 (Montes 4). Fouls — SOU 23, WWU 11. Fouled out — WWU (Saucedo). Rebounds — SOU 40 (Walk 9), WWU 27 (Saucedo 6). Turnovers — SOU 16, WWU 24. Assists — SOU 6 (Hinkey 3, Sparling 3), WWU 9 (Saucedo 2, Robles 2, Casem 2, Quintana 2).