COLLEGE PLACE — The Walla Walla University men's basketball team was riding high last week after sweeping conference foe Evergreen State.
Bu this week, they were shot down by Southern Oregon on Thursday, falling 86-71.
"They were on fire," said Wolves coach Brandon Broome. "But they are a really good shooting team, and there's no way around that."
The Raiders made five of their first six shots, and shot 9 of 19 from downtown in the first half, putting the Wolves in a 51-31 hole they couldn't climb out of.
"We'll have to stick to the game plan a little better next time," Broome said.
Following halftime adjustments, the Wolves came on stronger in the second half, riding the only two upperclassmen on their roster, brothers Zayne and Dylan Browning.
Zayne Browning finished the night with a double-double, while Dylan played a role in holding the Raiders to less than 40 percent shooting in the second half and did yeoman's work in the key on offense before leaving the court with an ankle injury.
"(Dylan's) doing well," Broome said. "It's not an ideal situation, but I don't think he'll be out too long; the injury looked a lot worse than it actually was. We'll evaluate him tomorrow and see what he can do."
Broome also stressed the importance of this season as a season of learning and building for the young Wolves.
"There are a lot of things that we can learn from this game," Broome said. "I love playing great teams like Southern Oregon, it's a really good opportunity for young players to learn a little more about the game."
The Wolves' roster is currently comprised of the Browning brothers, two sophomores, and eleven freshmen.
"It's tough being young and promising sometimes," Broome continued. "Because you're going to have a promising weekend, get high on yourself, then you play a solid team that can give you a dose of reality.
"We found a couple of sets that worked for us, though," he said, "so we're going to have to work on running those with more confidence.
Zayne and Dylan Browning were the Wolves' top two scorers on the night, scoring 28 and 15, respectively. KiAndre Gaddy added 11 of his own.
Zayne Browning also led the team in rebounds, with 15. Gaddy grabbed eight for himself, as well.
The Wolves (5-12, 3-4) next head to Caldwell, Idaho, next Saturday to take on the College of Idaho (13-3, 6-0). 9 p.m. MT.
Wolves 71, Raiders 86
SOUTHERN OREGON (86) — Borich 20, Hunt 18, Hoffman 16, Edwards 8, Virga 7, Allen 4, Cook 4, Carroll 4, McMillan 3, Bansen 2.
WWU (71) — Z. Browning 28, D. Browning 15, Gaddy 11, Golden 6, Borges Paraizo 4, Simpkins 3, Olsen 3, Stuart 1.
Halftime — SOU 51-31. 3-pt field goals — SOU 11 (Borich 6); WWU 6 (Z. Browning 3). Fouls — SOU 23 (Carroll 5); WWU 13 (Gaddy 4). Foulouts — SOU 1 (Carroll). Technical fouls — SOU 1 (Carroll). Rebounds — SOU 40 (Allen 8); WWU 37 (Z. Browning 15). Turnovers — SOU 9 (Virga 2); WWU 15 (Z. Browning, Borges Paraizo 3). Assists — SOU 16 (Borich 5). WWU 9 (Daley 3).