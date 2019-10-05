COLLEGE PLACE — The Walla Walla University men’s soccer team was hammered in a 10-0 loss to Southern Oregon University here on Friday.
Walla Walla was down 6-0 at halftime while allowing 18 shots in the first half alone.
It was a similar story in the second half, allowing the final four goals on 18 shots again.
Souther Oregon got 23 of their 36 shot on target, while Walla Walla only had two shots all game and both were not on target.
Walla Walla did save 13 shots in the game, which ended up not being enough.
Walla Walla University next plays today as they host Oregon Tech at noon.