The Walla Walla University men's basketball team hosted Southern Oregon University for a Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup on Friday in their second game of the series.
Walla Walla's offense could not get going as Southern Oregon University won 86-49.
Walla Walla (5-13 overall, 3-5 in the CCC) managed to stay close early in the game as they swapped the lead with Southern Oregon in the first 11 minutes.
Walla Walla got its biggest lead of the night just over 12 minutes in as Zayne Browning hit a layup to give the Wolves a five point lead.
Walla Walla held the game with a five point difference for about a minute and a half before Southern Oregon went on a 21-0 run in the next five and a half minutes.
Jordan Hunt hit a layup for Southern Oregon at the buzzer to give them the 36-21 lead at halftime.
The second half started out entertaining as the first six possessions resulted in a made basket.
Kiandre Gaddy and Browning tried keeping Walla Walla in the game.
Gaddy hit a three-pointer then assisted Browning on a layup to keep them with in 15.
Gaddy registered one of his two blocks 3:15 into the half.
Southern Oregon got going three minutes in as they got on a 22-5 run over the following seven minutes-plus.
Walla Walla tried to fight back, but it ended up being no use as Southern Oregon outscored Walla Walla 50-28 in the second half.
Walla Walla men will start a series of three weekends away from home this next weekend as they take on The College of Idaho in Caldwell, Idaho.
The first game is on Saturday, Jan. 18 with a 9 p.m. MT tip off, which is 8 p.m. here.
Southern Oregon 86, Walla Walla University 49
SOUTHERN OREGON (86) — Hoffman 19, Borich 12, T. Bradford 11, Hunt 11, Virga 8, T. Allen 7, B. Allen 5, H. Bradford 5, Edwards4, Carroll 2, Washington 2.
WALLA WALLA (49) — Browning 18, Golden 8, Paraizo 6, Gaddy 5, Olsen 5, Simpkins 4, Daley 3.
Halftime — Southern Oregon 36-21. 3-pt field goals — SOU 5 (Borich 2), WWU 10 (Browning 3). Fouls — SOU 12, WWU 15. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — SOU 49 (T. Bradford 8), WWU 28 (Browning 6). Turnovers — SOU 12, WWU 11. Assists — SOU 17 (Borich 4), WWU 5 (Paraizo 2).