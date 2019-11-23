VANCOUVER, Wash. — Justin Roosma, a star Walla Walla Valley Academy cross country and track runner for so many years, placed 16th out of 335 men as a Pacific Union College freshman in the NAIA national championship race here on Friday.
A state champion in the track and field 1,600 this past spring while with WWVA — and a basketball standout during the winter — Roosma was the highest-placing freshman here, finishing the eight-kilometer course in 25 minutes and 15.4 seconds.
WWU also had senior Spencer Glubay place 48th, with a time of 25:52.8.
For Glubay, this was the last event of his collegiate career, and one that Walla Walla University will never forget. He was the first-ever Wolves runner to compete at the national final.
For Roosma, this was just the beginning of what promises to be a storied career.
Three weeks ago, Roosma became the first freshman to win the California Pacific Conference Cross Country Championships — doing so in a new record time.
His 16th-place finish here at nationals was 14 higher than the next-best freshman. Only one sophomore placed higher.
With eight of the top-15 finishers this year being seniors, Roosma's outlook for next season seems positively gleaming at this point.