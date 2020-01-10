COLLEGE PLACE — The Walla Walla University women struggled to hold on to the ball on Thursday, as Southern Oregon came into town and ransacked their offense en route to a 80-54 shellacking.
"Southern Oregon is a really disciplined team," said Wolves coach Paul Starkebaum. "They knew what they needed to do to be successful and they executed it."
More specifically, the Raiders executed a full-court press for the better part of all four quarters, creating turnovers on both ends of the floor and outrebounded the Wolves 49-27 on the night.
The Wolves were missing a number of players at tip-off, including star guard Carolina Montes, traditionally one of the centerpieces of the Wolves' offense.
Beyond the starting lineup, the Wolves dressed just two reserve players for the game for a total of seven players — less than half of the roster of 15 they started the year with.
"The girls were in different spots than they normally are," said Starkebaum, "and they played tough. We just made too many mistakes, and that's what we talked about in the locker room. We need to get those under control for the next game."
The Wolves' leading scorer Jacqueline Saucedo finished a number of tough turnaround shots from the high post over taller defenders, while Isabella Robles showcased her extensive shooting range throughout the second half, shooting an even 50 percent from behind the arc.
And freshman guard Jaliyah Casem took the Raiders' press as a chance to show off her speed and ball handling, blasting by a number of Raider defenders for quick coast-to-coast layups.
"We played hard all the way to the end," Starkebaum said, "and we do have a young team. We just have to keep competing in these tough games, and we know that if we keep playing hard, good things are going to happen, so I'm not upset with the result. We just have to keep getting better."
Saucedo led the Wolves with 19 points, while Robles added 17.
Saucedo also led the team in rebounds, grabbing eight of them. Robles collected six of her own.
The Wolves (2-14, 0-7) are off until they travel to the College of Idaho (5-10, 3-3) on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. MT.
Wolves 54, Raiders 80
SOUTHERN OREGON (80) — Hinkey 14, Iwami 12, Raff 10, Sparling 8, Allison 8, Riddell 8, Honaker 7, Harding 6, Hernandez 4, Heard 2, Walk 1.
WWU (54) — Saucedo 19, Robles 17, Casem 14, Stanyer 4.
SOU;27;19;18;16;-;80
WWU;20;12;10;12;-;54
3-pt field goals — SOU 9 (Hinkey 4); WWU 6 (Robles 5). Fouls — SOU 18 (Honaker 4); WWU 6 (Stanyer 3). Rebounds — SOU 49 (Allison 9); WWU 27 (Saucedo 8). Turnovers — SOU 17 (Riddell, Harding 3); WWU 22 (Casem 10). Assists — SOU 16 (Sparling, Honaker, Heard 3); WWU 11 (Saucedo 4).