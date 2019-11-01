COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University hosted No. 9-ranked Southern Oregon (SOU) on Thursday evening for the Wolves’ Senior Night.
The Southern OregonRaiders (23-3 overall, 14-2 CCC) rode 35 kills en route to a straight-set victory over the Wolves (1-22 overall, 0-16 CCC), 25-11, 25-11, 25-11.
In the opening set, the Raiders crept out to an early 4-2 lead and continued to incrementally increase their lead.
After the Wolves had back-to-back kills from Camiryn Rice and Sydney Teel, the Raiders went on a 7-2 run to extend their lead to 16-8.
Southern Oregon continued to limit the Wolves on offense, not allowing them to put together any sort of run to get back to the set, and won the opening set 25-13.
Set two saw a similar theme, as the Raiders built up a 10-7 lead, and a 5-0 run by SOU quickly increased their lead to give them control of the set, 15-7.
The Raiders played solid defense while converting on their attack and took the set-two victory, 25-11.
The Raiders wasted no time in the final set of the match, scoring seven straight points.
Despite being down 2-0, and starting off the set in a hole, the Wolves responded with a 6-2 run to cut into the deficit at 9-6.
The Raiders, however, answered with a run of their own, reeling off an 11-1 run to take set three, 25-11.
The Raiders were led by Elliott Cook with seven kills, Hannah Bogatin with 17 assists, and Tehani Faitau with 13 assists to lead a well-balanced offensive attack.
Walla Walla was led by Jenn Bosler’s seven kills, while Krista Schafer dished 12 assists to lead the Wolves in the passing department.
WWU next host the Owls of Oregon Tech at 1 p.m. on Sunday.