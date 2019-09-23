COLLEGE PLACE — Visiting Northwest University swept past Walla Walla University 25-21, 25-23, 25-15 here Sunday morning in a Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s volleyball match.
The Eagles improved to 2-5 in league matches and 5-8 for the season. The Wolves are now 1-12 overall and 0-6 in CCC play.
WWU used a 4-0 run to take a 10-9 lead in the first set, but Northwest responded with a 4-0 run of its own to reclaim the momentum. Back-to-back kills by Keann White and Abigail Broussard capped the Eagles’ first-set win.
It was more of the same in the second set as the Wolves reeled off five straight points for a 12-8 lead only to see the visitors battle back. With the score deadlocked at 19-19, Northwest scored four straight points and held on after that.
With momentum clearly on their side, the Eagles wasted no time in the third set by scoring 11 of the first 14 points to take command. The Wolves rode a 7-2 run to cut Northwest’s lead in half, but that’s as close as they could get as the Eagles used multiple 4-0 runs to close out the set and the match.
Sarah Halversen led the Wolves with 11 kills and three block assists. Gabrielle Browning tallied eight kills, 10 digs and four blocks, Camiryn Rice totaled three kills and four blocks, and Krista Schafer notched 18 assists.
For Northwest University, White pounded 12 kills and Sarah Howlett finished with 11 kills and three blocks. Setters Courteney Carr and Ana Saelens led the Eagles’ passing attack with 23 and 16 assists, respectively.
The Wolves and Eagles will meet in a rematch Thursday in Kirkland beginning at 7 p.m.