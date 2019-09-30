KIRKLAND, Wash. — Walla Walla University played Northwest University to a scoreless tie in the first half of Sunday’s Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s soccer match.
But the Eagles broke the ice early in the second half and added an insurance goal in the 73rd minute to defeat the Wolves 2-0.
Kyle Han found the back of the net one minute into the second half and Joey Starr was credited with the second Northwest score 27 minutes later.
The Wolves managed just two shots-on-goal in the match compared to 11 for the Eagles. Wolves goalkeeper Kudzai Mhondiwa was credited with a career-high nine saves.
The defeat concluded Walla Walla’s first conference road trip of the season. The Wolves suffered a 3-1 loss at The Evergreen State College in Olympia Friday afternoon.
Walla Walla now stands 1-3 in league play and 3-6 overall while Northwest University improved to 5-4 overall and leveled its CCC mark at 2-2.
WWU has a pair of home league matches on tap this weekend, hosting Southern Oregon University Friday at 1 p.m. and Oregon Tech Sunday at noon. Next up for the Eagles is a home match vs. Corban University here Friday, with Northwest Christian University to follow on Saturday.