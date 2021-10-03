COLLEGE PLACE — Northwest University scored early, and then tallied three second-half goals, as it handed the Walla Walla University men a 4-0 Cascade Collegiate Conference soccer defeat on Sunday, Oct. 4.
Northwest's Elliot Misic scored in the fifth minute of the match, and the Wolves held the Eagles to the 1-0 lead at halftime.
Northwest outshot WWU 18-4 in the first half.
In the second half, Angel Ventura found the net in the 75th minute, quickly followed by scores from Benjamin Banks-Forder less than a minute later, and Brayden Corwin's goal 50 seconds later.
The Eagles outshot the Wolves 18-8 in the second half.
Walla Walla goalie Diego Molina did have nine saves in the match.
The Wolves next go to Southern Oregon on Friday afternoon.
