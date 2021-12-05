COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University hosted Northwest University on Saturday night, Dec. 4, with the visitors taking a 77-64 victory.
A hot start fueled a first-half surge by the Eagles (4-3, 2-1 Cascade Collegiate Conference) and they secured the win on Windemuth Court, as the Wolves (0-8, 0-3 CCC) struggled to overcome a 38-25 halftime deficit.
Northwest came out strong, starting the game on a 9-4 run, as the Eagles rode the hot hand of Connor Drinkwine, who scored seven of the Eagles' first nine points during their run.
The Eagles continued their hot start, utilizing the 3-ball to build a 20-6 lead.
Northwest kept up its run, extending the lead out to 32-15, maintaining their double-digit lead throughout the rest of the half for the 38-25 lead heading in the half.
The Eagels maintained their double-digit lead midway through the second half, as NU limited the Wolves' offensive attack, despite Walla Walla going into the bonus at the 13-minute mark.
Walla Walla cut the deficit to 12 after KiAndre Gaddy converted a layup, putting the Wolves within striking distance at 61-49 with six-plus minutes remaining, but a Rayvaughn Bolton triple put the Eagles up by 14 with three-plus minutes that all but sealed the victory for NU.
The Eagles were led by Bolton, who scored 19 of his game-high 27 points in the second half.
The Wolves were led by the trio of Zayne Browning (16 points), KiAndre Gaddy (14 points), and Andrew Vaughan, who recorded his first career double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds
Walla Walla continues its season next week, traveling across town for a non-conference matchup against Whitman College, their second matchup of the season.
The Wolves will look to avenge the 99-80 defeat Whitman handed to them three weeks ago. The game is Thursday at 7 p.m. at Sherwood Center.
