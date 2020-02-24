COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University's women's basketball team hosted Northwest University here on Saturday night, and the Wolves suffered a 59-47 season-ending defeat.
The Eagles outscored WWU by 12 points in the second half to take the victory.
Northwest took an early 9-1 lead.
With four minutes left to go in the first half, the Wolves made a comeback and took the lead, 18-17.
The Eagles made it a battle, and the teams traded baskets to end the half tied 25-25.
In the second half, the Eagles eventually took the lead, 35-29.
The momentum Walla Walla had in the first half was limited by the Eagles in the second, and Northwest took the 12-point win.
Northwest was led by Andie Kristinat, who had a game-high 23 of the Eagles' 59 points.
Walla Walla was led by Carolina Montes' 14 points.
The Wolves end the season 4-25 overall, 2-18 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Northwest University 59, WWU 47
NORTHWEST (59) — Lindsey 2-7 2-2 6, DuChesne 0-3 0-0 0, Biggerstaff 1-7 1-2 3, Van Loo 3-8 5-8 14, Kristinat 8-12 2-2 23, Meza 2-7 2-2 6, Lorenz 0-0 0-0 0, Fitzgerald 2-7 0-0 4, Taylor 0-4 0-0 0, Bento 0-2 0-0 0, Olson 0-2 0-0 0, Andrades 0-0 0-0 0, Weden 2-2 2-3 6. Totals 20-61 14-19 59.
WWU (47) — Robles 3-13 2-2 10, Quintana 3-7 2-4 8, Casem 1-8 2-2 4, Montes 4-9 6-8 14, Saucedo 3-9 1-2 7, Zamora 1-2 0-0 2, Follet 0-0 0-0 0, Stanyer 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Babitu 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 16-52 13-18 47.
Northwest;9;16;17;17;—;59
WWU;8;17;11;11;—;47
3-point goals — NW 5-23, WWU 2-19. Total fouls — NW 16, WWU 17. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none. Rebounds — NW 49 (Van Loo 14), WWU 31 (Casem 5). Assists — NW 7 (Van Loo 3), WWU 7 (Quintana 3).