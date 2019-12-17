RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Despite teaming up for a season-high 21 assists, the Walla Walla University men ended up with their third straight loss in an 89-75 defeat to No. 12 ranked Washington Adventist here on Monday in non-conference basketball action.
KiAndre Gaddy led the Wolves (3-7 record) with 24 points, to go along with eight rebounds and three blocks.
Three of the Wolves each made at least four assists as Javier Simpkins led with five, one up on both Dylan Browning and Artur Borges Paraizo, but it wasn't enough against the Shock.
Walla Walla next will resume conference play, back in action Friday in Portland at Warner Pacific University for the first of a two-game weekend series. Tip-off for the opener is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Coming off a 66-58 to La Sierra here on Saturday, the Wolves started strong against Washington Adventist.
WWU raced out to an early 10-2 lead, but the Shock chipped away.
Washington Adventist soon tied the score up at 22, and after an Alexander Robertson 3-pointer cut the WWU deficit to one at 29-28, the Shock reeled off their most impressive run of the game, scoring 10 straight points.
The Shock lead grew to its largest as the first half came to a close.
Shock guard Elijah Maynard converted a layup just before halftime to put the Shock up 53-36.
Coming out of the half, the Shock lead swelled to 20 after a Maynard 3-pointer.
But the Wolves chipped away for the next 10 minutes, cutting the deficit to four at 61-65 after a Gaddy 3-pointer.
The Shock answered with a 6-0 run, extending their lead back to double-digits while only allowing the Wolves to get as close as six points.
The Shock answered each potential Wolves run to ice the game and win the first-ever matchup between the sister universities.
SHOCK 89, WOLVES 75
WASHINGTON ADVENTIST (89) — Sewell 25, Garner 20, Davis 14, Raymond 11, Maynard 9, Liriano 6, Murphy 2, Daniels 2.
WALLA WALLA (75) — Gaddy 24, Z. Browning 19, D. Browning 13, Robertson 9, Simpkins 6, Paraizo 4.
Halftime — Washington Adventist, 53-36. 3-point goals — WAD 6 (Sewell 2, Davis 2), WWU 8 (Roberston 3). Total fouls — WAD 16, WWU 21. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — WAD (Sewell). Rebounds — WAD 42 (Garner 8), WWU 27 (Gaddy 8). Turnovers — WAD 19, WWU 16. Assists — WAD 19 (Raymond 6), WWU 21 (Simpkins 5).