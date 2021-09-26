PORTLAND — Multnomah scored three first-half goals and coasted to a 5-1 Cascade Collegiate Conference soccer victory over Walla Walla University on Sunday, Sept. 26.

The Lions increased their lead to 5-0 before the Wolves' Pedro Reyes scored in the 80th minute, off an assist by Vinny Silva.

Multnomah outshot WWU, 20-6, in the match, and also had 20 cornerkicks to the Wolves' six.

Walla Walla (0-5-1 overall, 0-4-0 in CCC play) next host The Evergreen State College at 2 p.m. on Friday.

