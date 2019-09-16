MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Linfield College dominated Walla Walla University 5-0 here Sunday in a non-league men’s soccer match.
The Wildcats outshot the Wolves 20-1 and came away with a 5-0 victory that left both teams with 2-3 season records. Linfield led 1-0 at halftime and blew the game open in the second half.
Cesar Cruz-Espindola, with an assist from Gerardo Perez, provided Linfield with its narrow one-goal lead at the intermission. The score came at the 38-minute mark.
Ryan Kister scored for the Wildcats early in the second half, this one assisted by Cruz-Espindola.
Dayton Farrow, Logan Clizer and Isaias Flores accounted for the team’s final three goals. Farrow and Flores scored unassisted and Chase Whittaker was credited with an assist on Clizer’s score.
The Wolves are back in action Friday when they entertain Warner Pacific University in a 3 p.m. match. WWU entertains Multnomah University Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Both are Cascade Collegiate Conference counters.
Linfield braces for a pair of Northwest Conference matches this weekend, taking on Whitworth University Saturday and Whitman College Sunday. Both are Northwest Conference matches and will begin at noon.