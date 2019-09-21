COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The Walla Walla University Wolves’ cross country teams competed in the Cascade Collegiate Conference Preview on Friday, and came away from the meet with record success.
The WWU men took sixth place, with Spencer Glubay collecting a podium finish in the 8K with a time of 26:06.3, which is the highest finish the Wolves have garnered to date in their cross-country team’s brief two-year history.
Matthew Rittenbach and Justin Corral-Yanez also placed top-30 in the event, with times of 27:40.1 and 27:41.3, respectively.
The women did not collect a team score, having only three participants; Elissa Giang, Natasha Mwansa, and Sarah Mowat, all of whom finished in the top 50 in the 5K.
The Wolves continue their season on Oct. 4 in Missoula, Mont., where they will compete in the Montana Invitational.