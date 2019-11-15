COLLEGE PLACE — Carroll College remained undefeated on the season with an 84-49 victory over Walla Walla University's men's basketball team on Windemuth Court on Thursday night.
The Saints hit 50% from the floor in the first half to enjoy a 43-21 halftime lead over the Wolves.
Walla Walla shot just 36% for the game, while Carroll finished at 43%.
Dane Warp hit 8-of-17 shots from the floor, including 7-of-11 from 3-point range, to lead the Saints with 25 points.
Zayne Browning shot hit 6-of-13 shots to lead the Wolves with 13 points, while KiAndre Gaddy put up eight, and Dylan Browning seven.
Gaddy and Ethan Ford both pulled down seven of WWU's 35 rebounds.
Carroll improves to 3-0 on the season, while the Wolves fall to 2-3.
Walla Walla next goes to the University of Idaho for an exhibition game on Nov. 23.