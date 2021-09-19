COLLEGE PLACE — Bushnell scored three first-half goals to withstand two second-half goals by Walla Walla University to win the men's soccer match, 3-2, on Sunday, Sept. 19, at the WWU soccer complex.

Damien Dennis got the Wolves on the scoreboard at the 48-minute mark as his shot deflected off Bushnell's goalie and into the goal.

Ben Hewett's penalty kick 66 minutes in pulled WWU within 3-2, but the Wolves were unable to find the net again.

Walla Walla had 17 shots in the second half, and ended up outshooting Bushness 20-11, with 15 shots on goal.

The loss drops the Wolves to 0-3-1 on the season, and they're 0-2-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play, as they next play Warner Pacific in Portland on Saturday.

