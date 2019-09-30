Whitman College outdueled Walla Walla University 3.5 to 2.5 Sunday in a men’s match play competition at the Wine Valley Golf Club.
The Blues’ Tom Hoyne topped the Wolves’ Kevin Cummings 6 and 4, Ian Scarborough was a 6 and 5 winner over Jack Stinson and Max Ray-Keil topped Bryson Collins 5-4 for Whitman’s three victories.
The Whits’ Luc Birchfield came from four holes down with five holes to play to tie WWU’s Jamison Collins. The comeback was capped by an eagle on No. 18.
Blake Johnson defeated Matt Bowman and Derek Irvine bested Charlie Schneider for the Wolves’ two points. Scores of those matches were not reported.
Hoyne led Whitman players in medal play with a 3-under-par 69. Birchfield shot 71, Scarborough 75 and Ray-Keil 76. Schneider scored 87 and Bowman finished with a 94.
For the Wolves, Johnson scored 73 and Cummings 79 for the top two medal rounds. Bryson Collins shot 82, Jamison Collins and Stinson matched 83s and Irvine turned in an 85.
Whitman continues the fall portion of its men’s golf season this weekend at the George Fox Invitational in Gearhart, Ore..
The Wolves’ final outing of the fall season begins Sunday and concludes the following Tuesday at the Oregon Tech Invitational in Klamath Falls.