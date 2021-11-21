COLLEGE PLACE — Jai Deshpande scored a team-high 20 points, Walter Lum added 17 more and the Whitman College men’s basketball team rode a hot-shooting night to top Walla Walla University, 99-80, on Saturday night, Nov. 20, at Windemuth Court.
Lum also added team highs of six rebounds and six assists for the Blues (1-1), who shot 55% from the floor and lit it up from beyond the arc shooting at a 50% clip.
KiAndre Gaddy provided the offense for the Wolves, leading all scorers with 32 points on 12-for-23 shooting.
Walla Walla led for a good portion of the half until the Blues turned it on late and took a big lead into halftime.
Gaddy was hot early and helped the Wolves build a 15-11 lead with 13:02 to play.
Murphy Caffo’s layup tied the game but Zayne Browning nailed a 3-pointer to put the home side back up.
Alex Pape drilled a 3-ball of his own, then Lum added another triple to lift Whitman to a 25-22 lead with 10:22 to play until the break.
Lum hit from 3 again inside of 10 minutes, helping spark a run of 15 unanswered Whitman points.
Grant Hunt added a 3-pointer inside of a minute to play and the Blues took a 51-36 lead into halftime.
Whitman quickly pushed the lead to 20 points after halftime.
Deshpande scored in the paint and Nikola Trifunovic nailed a 3-pointer to give the Blues a 58-38 lead with 17:35 to play.
The Wolves threatened midway through the second half and nearly shaved the lead to single digits.
Gaddy scored on back-to-back layups and Esaias Ford added a bucket of his own to cut the deficit to 61-50 with 13:52 to play.
Weston Crump responded with a 3-pointer and Deshpande added another on the next possession as the Blues restored order and pushed the lead back up to 16 points.
The Blues now head to California for a four-game road trip, beginning at Chapman on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Tipoff with the Panthers is set for 7 p.m.
