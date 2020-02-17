KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Walla Walla University's women outplayed Oregon Tech in the first half here on Saturday for a 27-25 halftime lead.
The Wolves increased that lead to five after three quarters, but the Owls then outscored WWU 24-5 in the fourth quarter to take a 64-50 Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) victory.
Strong defense and poor shooting kept first quarter scoring low.
The Wolves shot 1-of-16 at 6.3%, while the Owls held only a slight advantage 2-of-13 at 15.4%, when the buzzer rang ending the frame Tech held only a 6-4 advantage.
Things improved in the second as the Owls went on a 9-2 run to take a sizeable lead.
The Wolves struck back with a 10-2 run to cut the advantage to a single point and followed that with an 11-2 run in the final three minutes as Carolina Montes blasted out three long-range baskets, including a buzzer-beater that put Walla Walla up at half.
The Wolves started off the third on a 7-0 run to cement their lead and held the advantage through the stanza.
But Oregon Tech (17-11, 11-7 in CCC) used the big fourth quarter for the win.
Montes and Jacqueline Saucedo led the Wolves (3-24, 1-17) with 16 points and eight rebounds each.
Saucedo also scored the team’s only two blocks.
Jaliyah Casem added another 10 points to the effort.
Oregon Tech 64, WWU 50
WWU (50) — Robles 0-7 0-0 0, Quintana 3-7 2-3 8, Casem 4-12 1-3 10, Montes 4-16 4-5 16, Saucedo 6-10 4-4 16, Zamora 0-1 0-0 0, Stanyer 0-3 0-0 0, Babitu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-56 11-15 50.
OREGON TECH (64) — Farrell 2-7 0-0 6, Tull 3-7 2-2 8, Kreiser 4-10 6-6 15, Constant 2-8 2-2 7, Derner 3-7 1-1 7, Bennett 0-0 0-0 0, Twitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Napoleon 4-8 3-4 11, Meadows 1-2 2-2 4, McKenney 1-3 0-0 2, Clemmer 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 22-57 16-17 64.
WWU;4;23;18;5;—;50
Oregon Tech;6;19;15;24;—;64
3-point goals — WWU 5-25, Ore Tech 4-16. Total fouls — WWU 20, Ore Tech 17. Fouled Out — none. Technicals — none. Rebounds — WWU 32 (Montes, 8, Saucedo 8), Ore Tech 44 (Napoleon 6). Assists — WWU 8 (Robles 3), Ore Tech 12 (Kreiser 6).