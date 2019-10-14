COLLEGE PLACE — Walla Walla University hosted Northwest Christian (NCU) Sunday afternoon, and the Beacons swept the Wolves in straight sets, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19, in Cascade Collegiate Conference volleyball play.
Northwest Christian (13-8, 5-7 CCC) took advantage of 27 Wolves (1-18, 0-12 CCC) errors in the victory.
The Wolves had three players register four-plus kills, while Ka’ilulani Chamberlain led the home team in passing, notching seven assists.
The Wolves now play at No. 23 College of Idaho onFriday in Caldwell, Idaho, and then No. 5 Eastern Oregon on Saturday night.