GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Walla Walla University's men's soccer team ran into a well-balanced University of Providence squad here on Sunday.
The Argos had five different players score in a 6-0 shutout of their Cascade Collegiate Conference foe Wolves.
Providence scored twice in the first half, and tacked on four more in the second, for the victory.
Fernando Gutierrez was the lone Argo with two goals, as four teammates accounted for the other scores.
Walla Walla, now 3-13 overall and 1-10 in CCC play, wraps up its season at Corban in Salem on Friday afternoon and then at Northwest Christian in Eugene on Sunday.