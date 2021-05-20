PENDLETON — The Walla Walla Community College women's soccer team closed out its 2021 season here Wednesday, May 19, with a 6-0 victory over Blue Mountain.
The Warriors (6-2-4 record) finished with the best record in the Northwest Athletic Conference's East Region as of May 20, though second-place Columbia Basin (6-2-3) only trails by a point and has yet to wrap up its season — the Hawks still have to play Monday here at Blue Mountain.
Walla Walla dominated Blue Mountain in their Wednesday match with a pair of goals by former Walla Walla High School star Lorena Ramirez, while Lindsey Beaman, Emmy Williams, Brielle Schneider and JuliAnna Ventura joined in the scoring spree. Lyndsey Ellingsen, Paige Savage, Callie Baker and Aubree Skone each made an assist.
Meanwhile, goalies Josey Gunter and Maya Belzter each worked a half in recording the shutout. Walla Walla outshot Blue Mountain 21-2.
The Warriors jumped ahead about five minutes in, when Beaman scored unassisted.
Walla Walla would triple its lead by halftime, and then close out the rest with three more goals in the final minutes.