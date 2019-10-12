After being denied their 13th win without a loss in a 1-1 tie with Yakima Valley Wednesday, Walla Walla Community College peppered the net here Saturday in NWAC East Region women’s soccer action.
The Warriors fired 32 shots at Wenatchee Valley but only connected on two.
It was enough for the Warriors 13th win of the year, 2-1.
The win keeps the Warriors in first place at 8-0-1 in the East, 13-0-1 overall.
It was the Knights who scored first as Emile Tangeman gave Wenatchee Valley a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute.
The Warriors, who fired 16 first half shots, got the match evened in the 37th minute.
Lyndsey Ellingsen found Jessica Maher and Maher finished to send the teams to intermission at 1-1.
The Warriors contained the Knight offense as the Knights only had one shot in the first 45, and 0 corner kicks.
The Warriors kept firing and Emmy Williams broke through for what proved to be the game winner in the 73rd minute. Williams scored unassisted to run the score to 2-1.
The Warriors could not add on despite their 19 shots on goal for the match.
Taryn McCullough and Kenia Ortega combined in net for the Knights to record 17 saves or the result could have been much worse.
Walla Walla takes its first place standing in the East to Pendleton Wednesday for a 1 p.m. battle with Blue Mountain.