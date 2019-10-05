The Walla Walla Community College women’s soccer team hosted Columbia Basin for a game between the top two teams in the NWAC East Region on Saturday.
The Warriors stayed undefeated with a 3-0 win.
The first goal did not come until the 26th minute when Aubree Skone found Jessica Maher who smashed it home.
Erin Leseberg was involved in the fianl two goals of the game 10 minutes before halftime.
Leseberg got on the end of the pass from Emmy Williams to double Walla Walla’s lead.
Leseberg then found Ashley Conrad for the final game.
This was a game with two different halves.
Walla Walla led the shot count in the first half, 6-2.
Columbia Basin took over in the second half having a 5-1 shot advantage.
Walla Walla’s Josey Gunter had another good game, saving all five shots that reached her and keeping another clean sheet.
Walla Walla host Yakima Valley on Wednesday at 4 p.m.