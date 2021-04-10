Walla Walla Community College's women's soccer team improved to 2-0-1 on Saturday afternoon after toppling Northwest Athletic Conference East Division foe Treasure Valley, 4-0, on its Tausick Way pitch.
The Warriors, who played to a 1-1 tie at Spokane on Wednesday, scored its first goal in the 35th minute. Forward Emmy Williams tallied off an assist from Halle Romero.
Williams made it 2-0 with an unassisted goal in the 54th minute and teammate Lyndsey Ellingsen kicked in the home team's third goal at the 62-minute mark. Ellingsen's goal was assisted by Callie Baker.
WWCC added a team goal with seven minutes left to end the scoring.
Walla Walla outshot the visiting Chukars 14-1 and booted eight corner kicks during the 90-minute match.
The Warriors host North Idaho Wednesday at 2 p.m.